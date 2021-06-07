Menu
2010 Kia Forte

Details Description Features

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

LX - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

2010 Kia Forte

LX - Certified w/ 6 Month Warranty

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,495

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7254575
  • VIN: KNAFT4A26A5208491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 UPDATE: OPEN FOR BUSINESS! No Appointment needed for test drives. Open 9am-5pm Mon - Fri and 9am-3pm Sat. 519-759-7196.

 

Financing Available! Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. Most income types accepted! $0 DOWN OAC. IN-HOUSE Financing also available - contact us for more details.

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - Bluetooth/AUX, Ice Cold AC, Cruise Control, Power Options, and more.

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets. $1000 coverage limit per claim.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Anti-Theft System
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

