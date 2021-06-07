2010 Kia Forte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,495 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7254575

7254575 VIN: KNAFT4A26A5208491

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Anti-Theft System Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Trunk Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Steel Wheels Warranty Warranty Included Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

