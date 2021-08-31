Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Kia Forte

165,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2010 Kia Forte

2010 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499

+ taxes & licensing

165,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8044423
  • VIN: KNAFT4A2XA5094656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 165,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Super clean car. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Fully loaded with a great service history. Just had full inspection at KIA dealer. Ready to go any where !! Local Ontario car, no stories, just a solid reliable car. GAS SAVER !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYOME REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2008 Volkswagen City...
 120,000 KM
$7,899 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 165,000 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2008 Cadillac Escala...
 200,000 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory