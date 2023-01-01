Menu
2010 Kia Soul

190,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Kia Soul

2010 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto 4u SX

2010 Kia Soul

5dr Wgn Auto 4u SX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10186518
  • VIN: KNDJT2A24A7081486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Kia Soul + Great shape , 2 owners, has been looked after with a great service history as well. Runs great with recent tires, brakes tune up and more. Great color combo and spec. HAs been well looked after and it shows !!\

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

