2010 Lincoln MKX

190,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Lincoln MKX

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

2010 Lincoln MKX

AWD 4DR

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10577004
  • VIN: 2LMDJ8JC9ABJ35175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Super clean and just LOADED.... Heated leather seats, sun roof, Navigation and so much MORE !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. very very well maintained with NEW brakes, tires, tine up and more. Has a great great service history. Car has always been looked after and it shows. Great car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

