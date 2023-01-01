2010 Lincoln MKX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 9 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10577004

10577004 VIN: 2LMDJ8JC9ABJ35175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Seating Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Entertainment System Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.