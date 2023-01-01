$9,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Lincoln MKX
AWD 4DR
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10577004
- VIN: 2LMDJ8JC9ABJ35175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Super clean and just LOADED.... Heated leather seats, sun roof, Navigation and so much MORE !! ALL WHEEL DRIVE UNIT. very very well maintained with NEW brakes, tires, tine up and more. Has a great great service history. Car has always been looked after and it shows. Great car
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Additional Features
Entertainment System
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
