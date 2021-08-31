2010 Mazda CX-7

+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9
866-229-5207
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
KEY FEATURES: 2010 Mazda CX7, GX FWD, Blue, 2.5L 4 Cyl, Leather interior, Heated seats, power moonroof, power windows power locks and more.
SERVICE/RECON – Full Safety Inspection completed, oil and filter change completed - Please contact us for more details.
Price includes safety. We are a full disclosure dealership - ask to see this vehicle's CarFax report.
Please Call 519-756-6191, Email sales@brantcountyford.ca for more information and availability on this vehicle. Brant County Ford is a family-owned dealership and has been a proud member of the Brantford community for over 40 years!
** See dealer for details.
*Please note all prices are plus HST and Licencing.
* Prices in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia include OMVIC/AMVIC fee (where applicable), accessories, other dealer installed options, administration and other retailer charges.
*The sale price assumes all applicable rebates and incentives (Delivery Allowance/Non-Stackable Cash/3-Payment rebate/SUV Bonus/Winter Bonus, Safety etc
All prices are in Canadian dollars (unless otherwise indicated). Retailers are free to set individual prices.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
85 Lynden Road, Brantford, ON N3R 7J9