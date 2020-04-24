Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *One Owner* Certified w/ 6 Month Warrany

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX *One Owner* Certified w/ 6 Month Warrany

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 300,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4907880
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF5A1122257
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available, online only, for the protection of you our customer and our staff. During Covid-19 purchases will be completed online with our Touchless process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. Most Service Ontario locations remain open, so we are able to transfer the vehicle into the customers name. Contact us for more information. 

 

In-House Financing available at this time on most vehicles. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit. 

 

CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Options and more

Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!

With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.

At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

