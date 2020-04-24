2010 Mazda MAZDA3

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are open and available, online only, for the protection of you our customer and our staff. During Covid-19 purchases will be completed online with our Touchless process. Once paperwork has been completed we will deliver the vehicle to your door at no extra cost, within 100km of the dealership. Most Service Ontario locations remain open, so we are able to transfer the vehicle into the customers name. Contact us for more information.
In-House Financing available at this time on most vehicles. Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
CERTIFIED W/ 6 MONTH WARRANTY - Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Options and more
Five Star Auto also has its own safety inspection station with an on site ‘Class A’ mechanic. Our service department puts each vehicle through a 50-point inspection above Ministry of Transportation (M.T.O.) standards. Our detailing department also professionally details all our vehicles both inside and out!
With every purchase, we include a 6 month ‘Coast to Coast’ warranty that covers the engine, transmission and seals and gaskets.
At Five Star Auto we provide a comfortable and casual atmosphere without high pressure sales staff. We don’t just sell cars, we help people buy them. Come visit us at 177 Clarence Street in Brantford, ON and let us present to you quality products and services at a fair price.
