2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 63 AMG
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 220,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CHEAPEST AMG E63 on the market, lowered on H&R springs, STAGE 1 TUNE !!! CLEAN !!! HEAD BOLTS DONE !!!
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG, now available at Right Choice Auto. This stunning green sedan boasts a commanding presence with its aggressive styling and iconic AMG badge. The black leather interior is a haven of luxury, offering a premium experience with every drive. Under the hood, the 6.3L engine roars to life, delivering exhilarating performance that will leave you breathless. With 220,000 km on the odometer, this E 63 AMG has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.
This exceptional vehicle is loaded with features that will enhance your driving pleasure and impress your passengers. Here are five highlights:
- The 6.3L V8 Engine: Experience the thrill of pure power with this iconic AMG engine, renowned for its raw performance and exhilarating sound.
- Stunning Green Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching shade of green.
- Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Indulge in the plush comfort of premium leather seats, providing both style and support.
- Rear-Wheel Drive Handling: Embrace the exhilarating driving experience of rear-wheel drive, delivering precise control and dynamic handling.
- AMG Performance Features: This E 63 AMG comes equipped with performance-enhancing components and technology, elevating your driving experience to a whole new level.
Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the thrill for yourself.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
