CHEAPEST AMG E63 on the market, lowered on H&R springs, STAGE 1 TUNE !!! CLEAN !!! HEAD BOLTS DONE !!!

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG, now available at Right Choice Auto. This stunning green sedan boasts a commanding presence with its aggressive styling and iconic AMG badge. The black leather interior is a haven of luxury, offering a premium experience with every drive. Under the hood, the 6.3L engine roars to life, delivering exhilarating performance that will leave you breathless. With 220,000 km on the odometer, this E 63 AMG has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.

This exceptional vehicle is loaded with features that will enhance your driving pleasure and impress your passengers. Here are five highlights:

The 6.3L V8 Engine: Experience the thrill of pure power with this iconic AMG engine, renowned for its raw performance and exhilarating sound.
Stunning Green Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching shade of green.
Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Indulge in the plush comfort of premium leather seats, providing both style and support.
Rear-Wheel Drive Handling: Embrace the exhilarating driving experience of rear-wheel drive, delivering precise control and dynamic handling.
AMG Performance Features: This E 63 AMG comes equipped with performance-enhancing components and technology, elevating your driving experience to a whole new level.

Dont miss your chance to own this remarkable Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the thrill for yourself.

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

220,000 KM

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 63 AMG

12494602

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 63 AMG

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDHF7HB4AA163977

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,000 KM

CHEAPEST AMG E63 on the market, lowered on H&R springs, STAGE 1 TUNE !!! CLEAN !!! HEAD BOLTS DONE !!!

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and powerful 2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 63 AMG, now available at Right Choice Auto. This stunning green sedan boasts a commanding presence with its aggressive styling and iconic AMG badge. The black leather interior is a haven of luxury, offering a premium experience with every drive. Under the hood, the 6.3L engine roars to life, delivering exhilarating performance that will leave you breathless. With 220,000 km on the odometer, this E 63 AMG has proven its reliability and is ready for many more adventures.

This exceptional vehicle is loaded with features that will enhance your driving pleasure and impress your passengers. Here are five highlights:

  • The 6.3L V8 Engine: Experience the thrill of pure power with this iconic AMG engine, renowned for its raw performance and exhilarating sound.
  • Stunning Green Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with this eye-catching shade of green.
  • Luxurious Black Leather Interior: Indulge in the plush comfort of premium leather seats, providing both style and support.
  • Rear-Wheel Drive Handling: Embrace the exhilarating driving experience of rear-wheel drive, delivering precise control and dynamic handling.
  • AMG Performance Features: This E 63 AMG comes equipped with performance-enhancing components and technology, elevating your driving experience to a whole new level.

Don't miss your chance to own this remarkable Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG. Visit Right Choice Auto today for a test drive and experience the thrill for yourself.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Panoramic Roof

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class