2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8165368

8165368 VIN: WDDKJ7CB5AF013956

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Tan

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Proximity Key Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

