2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

185,000 KM

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550

2010 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8165368
  • VIN: WDDKJ7CB5AF013956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!!

Super clean and rare E550 Coupe. Fully loaded with keyless entry, huge panoramic roof, navigation and much more. Very very well maintained with NO ISSUES. Drives like new. Dealer serviced with NEW tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid changes. Just a beautiful driving car. Very rare in a coupe. Just a beautiful car. One of Mercedes most reliable engines available. 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

