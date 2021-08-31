Menu
2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

190,000 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

GLK 350

2010 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

GLK 350

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7731007
  • VIN: WDCGG8HB9AF468719

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!!

1 Owner, no accidents, dealer serviced. Just a clean clean GLK. Fully loaded, very well looked after. REcent tires, brakes and full tune up with fluid changes. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, ready to go anywhere !! Just a clean well maintained SUV with pure Mercedes luxury !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Roof
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

