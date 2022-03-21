Menu
2010 Nissan Sentra

199,000 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0

2010 Nissan Sentra

4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

199,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8745056
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP9AL632578

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 199,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!

Great car !! very clean and well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up and had an alignment. NO ACCIEDENTS !! rust proofed regularly. GREAT ON GAS !!!. Fully loaded and ready to go anywhere. Soilid reliable transportation. Just a great car, ready to go ! 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

