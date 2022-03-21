$6,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Sentra
4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.0
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8745056
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP9AL632578
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 199,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!
Great car !! very clean and well maintained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes, just tuned up and had an alignment. NO ACCIEDENTS !! rust proofed regularly. GREAT ON GAS !!!. Fully loaded and ready to go anywhere. Soilid reliable transportation. Just a great car, ready to go ! 2 year warranty included. 750 per claim
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
