2010 PETERBILT 335

283,000 KM

Details

$28,800

+ tax & licensing
J. Domotor Enterprises

905-308-2384

Automatic

Location

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

283,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # Pete
  • Mileage 283,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very desirable six cylinder turbo diesel automatic transmission Peterbilt with a 12 foot steel dump box extremely nice condition runs and operates perfectly 

