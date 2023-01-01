$4,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2010 Subaru Legacy
Ltd Awd
2010 Subaru Legacy
Ltd Awd
Location
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-755-0400
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $600
$4,600
+ taxes & licensing
245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 245,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
very well cared for SUBARU AWD near new tires and brakes all around. all power options, everything works perfectly. runs and drives excellent with no issues. no warning lights. Hst extra
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 186,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
2012 GMC Sierra 3500 Landscape 224,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
2012 Ford F-550 4x4 191,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email J.Domotor Enterprises
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises
430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Call Dealer
519-755-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,600
+ taxes & licensing
J.Domotor Enterprises
519-755-0400
2010 Subaru Legacy