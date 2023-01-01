Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>very well cared for SUBARU AWD near new tires and brakes all around. all power options, everything works perfectly. runs and drives excellent with no issues. no warning lights.  Hst extra </div>

2010 Subaru Legacy

245,000 KM

Details Description

$4,600

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Subaru Legacy

Ltd Awd

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Legacy

Ltd Awd

Location

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-755-0400

  1. 1702956133
  2. 1702956133
  3. 1702956133
  4. 1702956133
  5. 1702956133
  6. 1702956133
  7. 1702956133
  8. 1702956133
  9. 1702956133
  10. 1702956133
  11. 1702956133
  12. 1702956133
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $600

$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
245,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 245,000 KM

Vehicle Description

very well cared for SUBARU AWD near new tires and brakes all around. all power options, everything works perfectly. runs and drives excellent with no issues. no warning lights.  Hst extra 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From J.Domotor Enterprises

Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 186,000 KM $22,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 GMC Sierra 3500 Landscape for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 GMC Sierra 3500 Landscape 224,000 KM $12,800 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford F-550 4x4 for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Ford F-550 4x4 191,000 KM $27,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email J.Domotor Enterprises

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
J.Domotor Enterprises

J.Domotor Enterprises

430 Hardy Rd Unit1, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-755-XXXX

(click to show)

519-755-0400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,600

+ taxes & licensing

J.Domotor Enterprises

519-755-0400

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Legacy