$9,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla
S
2010 Toyota Corolla
S
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$9,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek black 2010 Toyota Corolla S. This well-maintained Corolla is known for its dependability and fuel efficiency, making it a fantastic choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its classic sedan body style and comfortable beige interior, this Corolla offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience. It has 200,000km on the odometer.
This 2010 Toyota Corolla S is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making for a smooth and effortless driving experience. As a front-wheel-drive vehicle, it provides excellent handling in various road conditions. The Corolla S trim adds a sporty touch to this already popular vehicle.
Here are five stand-out features of this 2010 Toyota Corolla S:
- Sporty Style: The Corolla S trim offers a more athletic appearance, setting it apart from the standard models.
- Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money on your daily drives.
- Reliable Performance: Known for its long-lasting reliability, the Corolla is a smart choice for years of dependable service.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip comfortable.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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