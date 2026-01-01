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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek black 2010 Toyota Corolla S. This well-maintained Corolla is known for its dependability and fuel efficiency, making it a fantastic choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its classic sedan body style and comfortable beige interior, this Corolla offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience. It has 200,000km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2010 Toyota Corolla S is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making for a smooth and effortless driving experience. As a front-wheel-drive vehicle, it provides excellent handling in various road conditions. The Corolla S trim adds a sporty touch to this already popular vehicle.</p><p>Here are five stand-out features of this 2010 Toyota Corolla S:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty Style</strong>: The Corolla S trim offers a more athletic appearance, setting it apart from the standard models.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency</strong>: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money on your daily drives.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance</strong>: Known for its long-lasting reliability, the Corolla is a smart choice for years of dependable service.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong>: Experience the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip comfortable.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2010 Toyota Corolla

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Watch This Vehicle
13969389

2010 Toyota Corolla

S

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE2AC212057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan? Right Choice Auto is excited to offer this sleek black 2010 Toyota Corolla S. This well-maintained Corolla is known for its dependability and fuel efficiency, making it a fantastic choice for daily commutes and weekend adventures. With its classic sedan body style and comfortable beige interior, this Corolla offers a practical and enjoyable driving experience. It has 200,000km on the odometer.

This 2010 Toyota Corolla S is equipped with a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and an automatic transmission, making for a smooth and effortless driving experience. As a front-wheel-drive vehicle, it provides excellent handling in various road conditions. The Corolla S trim adds a sporty touch to this already popular vehicle.

Here are five stand-out features of this 2010 Toyota Corolla S:

  • Sporty Style: The Corolla S trim offers a more athletic appearance, setting it apart from the standard models.
  • Fuel Efficiency: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money on your daily drives.
  • Reliable Performance: Known for its long-lasting reliability, the Corolla is a smart choice for years of dependable service.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience the ease and convenience of an automatic transmission.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, making every trip comfortable.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Toyota Corolla