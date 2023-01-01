Menu
2010 Toyota Prius

221,155 KM

Details Description Features

$12,924

+ tax & licensing
Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

Prius II Certified, Reliable 1.8 Litre 4 Cylinder engine, Heated Front Seats, Hybrid Motor

2010 Toyota Prius

Location

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

221,155KM
Used
  • Stock #: T071884
  • VIN: JTDKN3DU7A0071884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 221,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Description
Certified, Reliable 1.8 Litre 4 Cylinder engine, Heated Front Seats, Hybrid Motor

Buy this 2010 Prius II today here on our lot in Brantford.
The 2010 Toyota Prius II is practical and very fuel efficient, and eco-friendly. It's an excellent option for those who prioritize saving on fuel costs and reducing their carbon footprint. Our 2010 Prius II is powered by a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor. This combination allows for exceptional fuel efficiency, with the Prius being one of the most fuel-efficient non-plug-in hybrid cars on the market at that time.
Get Approved TODAY - CLICK HERE to Apply for Easy Financing!!



Interested in this vehicle? Test Drive or BUY NOW - call or text Ezio at 519-732-7478 for full details.



Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!



Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.



At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.



We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.

BUY NOW! Please call or text at Ezio 519-732-7478 for full details.

APPLY right NOW for Financing and get APPROVED TODAY!
Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Premium Interior Trim Level

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

