2010 Toyota Prius
Prius II Certified, Reliable 1.8 Litre 4 Cylinder engine, Heated Front Seats, Hybrid Motor
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
221,155KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10524576
- Stock #: T071884
- VIN: JTDKN3DU7A0071884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Certified, Reliable 1.8 Litre 4 Cylinder engine, Heated Front Seats, Hybrid Motor
Buy this 2010 Prius II today here on our lot in Brantford.
The 2010 Toyota Prius II is practical and very fuel efficient, and eco-friendly. It's an excellent option for those who prioritize saving on fuel costs and reducing their carbon footprint. Our 2010 Prius II is powered by a hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.8-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine and an electric motor. This combination allows for exceptional fuel efficiency, with the Prius being one of the most fuel-efficient non-plug-in hybrid cars on the market at that time.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Mechanical
Push Button Start
Additional Features
Fully loaded
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Premium Interior Trim Level
