2010 Toyota RAV4 AWD

170,000 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Toyota RAV4 AWD

2010 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SPORT

2010 Toyota RAV4 AWD

SPORT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

170,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7973360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED !!!

Fully loaded with leather seating. ALL WHEEL DRIVE model !! Very very clean. Upgraded interior. Navigation and bluetooth installed in mirror. Very well maintained !! Recent new tires, brakes and full tune up. NO ACCIDENTS, no stories. Ready to go anywhere. Just cleaned up for new owner. Losts of life left int his one !!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

