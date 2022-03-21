$11,990+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4 AWD
4WD 4dr V6 Base
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
176,520KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8868707
- VIN: 2T3BK4DV6AW021450
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,520 KM
Vehicle Description
Toyota rav4 2010, 176500km, Accident free, clean outside and inside, certified. Carfax, Financing and Warranly are available. This car drives excellent
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
