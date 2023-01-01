$11,924+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4
Sport I4 4WD Certified, 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder, All Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof, plus more.
Location
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
519-732-7478
$11,924
+ taxes & licensing
192,661KM
Used
VIN 2T3RF4DVXAW076356
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal Gray
- Interior Colour Charcoal Gray Cloth
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T076356
- Mileage 192,661 KM
Vehicle Description
Description
Certified, 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder, All Wheel Drive, Power Sunroof, plus more.
Picture yourself cruising around town in our trusty 2010 Toyota RAV4 Sport, the compact SUV that's got it all! With its impressive performance and practical style, it's the perfect ride for any adventurer. Feel the rush of the 2.5L 4-cylinder engine, 4-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive (AWD) as you hit the road with a whopping 179 horsepower!
But wait, there's more! Take your driving experience to the next level with the sport-tuned suspension, upgraded interior materials, and sport-specific interior trim. And let's not forget about the 18-inch alloy wheels and unique exterior styling elements that turn heads and make a statement wherever you go.
And of course, safety is a top priority. The RAV4 comes equipped with airbags, stability control, and traction control, giving you peace of mind on every journey. Come check out this beauty on our lot in Brantford and get ready to hit the road in style!
Get Approved TODAY
Interested in this vehicle? Test Drive or BUY NOW - call or text Ezio at 519-732-7478 for full details.
Welcome to your best Brantford automotive shopping experience!
Having 20+ years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best vehicle quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles for sale. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory to ensure only high-grade vehicles are available for your purchase.
At Route 24 Auto, we proudly stand behind the products we sell, and we work hard to maintain our 5-star and Gold community-voted ratings as well. We offer a broad range of easy financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy, and consumer proposals. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self-Employed & Cash Income.
We acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild credit. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs and budget.
BUY NOW! Please call or text at Ezio 519-732-7478 for full details.
APPLY right NOW for Financing and get APPROVED TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
AWD
SPORT PACKAGE
Fully loaded
Driver Side Airbag
Premium Audio Package
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Premium Interior Trim Level
Premium / Performance Tire & Wheel Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Route 24 Auto
534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
