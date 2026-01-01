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<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p><span style=color: #e2e5e9; font-family: Segoe UI Historic, Segoe UI, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #252728;>Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit</span></p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Cruise through your day in style and comfort with this sleek, gray 2010 Toyota Venza, available now at Right Choice Auto. This versatile wagon offers the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all. With its spacious interior and all-wheel-drive capability, the Venza is ready to tackle Canadian roads, rain or shine. This beauty has 145,000km on the odometer and is waiting for its next adventure with you.</p><p>This 2010 Toyota Venza is more than just a car; its a statement. Imagine yourself commanding the road in this elegant wagon, enjoying the smooth power of its 6-cylinder engine. The beige interior provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, making every drive a pleasure. The automatic transmission ensures effortless handling, while the all-wheel-drive system gives you added confidence and control in any weather condition.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Venza stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Effortless All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any weather condition with confidence.</li><li><strong>Spacious Wagon Design:</strong> Offering ample room for passengers and cargo.</li><li><strong>Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Delivering smooth and responsive performance.</li><li><strong>Elegant Gray Exterior:</strong> A timeless colour, guaranteed to turn heads.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Beige Interior:</strong> Creates a warm and inviting driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2010 Toyota Venza

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14026662.808575600?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=29555

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
145,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T3BK3BB7AU029821

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Cruise through your day in style and comfort with this sleek, gray 2010 Toyota Venza, available now at Right Choice Auto. This versatile wagon offers the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all. With its spacious interior and all-wheel-drive capability, the Venza is ready to tackle Canadian roads, rain or shine. This beauty has 145,000km on the odometer and is waiting for its next adventure with you.

This 2010 Toyota Venza is more than just a car; it's a statement. Imagine yourself commanding the road in this elegant wagon, enjoying the smooth power of its 6-cylinder engine. The beige interior provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, making every drive a pleasure. The automatic transmission ensures effortless handling, while the all-wheel-drive system gives you added confidence and control in any weather condition.

Here are five features that make this Venza stand out:

  • Effortless All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
  • Spacious Wagon Design: Offering ample room for passengers and cargo.
  • Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Delivering smooth and responsive performance.
  • Elegant Gray Exterior: A timeless colour, guaranteed to turn heads.
  • Comfortable Beige Interior: Creates a warm and inviting driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

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905-878-XXXX

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905-878-1797

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$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2010 Toyota Venza