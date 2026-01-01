$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
2010 Toyota Venza
4DR WGN V6 AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Cruise through your day in style and comfort with this sleek, gray 2010 Toyota Venza, available now at Right Choice Auto. This versatile wagon offers the perfect blend of practicality and sophistication, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone who appreciates a vehicle that can do it all. With its spacious interior and all-wheel-drive capability, the Venza is ready to tackle Canadian roads, rain or shine. This beauty has 145,000km on the odometer and is waiting for its next adventure with you.
This 2010 Toyota Venza is more than just a car; it's a statement. Imagine yourself commanding the road in this elegant wagon, enjoying the smooth power of its 6-cylinder engine. The beige interior provides a warm and inviting atmosphere, making every drive a pleasure. The automatic transmission ensures effortless handling, while the all-wheel-drive system gives you added confidence and control in any weather condition.
Here are five features that make this Venza stand out:
- Effortless All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather condition with confidence.
- Spacious Wagon Design: Offering ample room for passengers and cargo.
- Powerful 6-Cylinder Engine: Delivering smooth and responsive performance.
- Elegant Gray Exterior: A timeless colour, guaranteed to turn heads.
- Comfortable Beige Interior: Creates a warm and inviting driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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