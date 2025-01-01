Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ! OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS

 

This is a SUPER SUPER clean car, very well maintained. Has a stage 1 Tune and has been lowered. Rear seats look like never been sat in. VERY CLEAN CAR !!

2010 Volkswagen Golf

185,000 KM

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Golf

3dr HB DSG GTI

2010 Volkswagen Golf

3dr HB DSG GTI

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWFV7AJ7AW236347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ! OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS

 

This is a SUPER SUPER clean car, very well maintained. Has a stage 1 Tune and has been lowered. Rear seats look like never been sat in. VERY CLEAN CAR !!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a sporty and fun-to-drive hatchback? Right Choice Auto has a real gem: a 2010 Volkswagen Golf 3dr HB DSG GTI! This red beauty is a classic for a reason, offering a perfect blend of practicality and performance. With its iconic hatchback design, this Golf is as versatile as it is stylish, making it ideal for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. Inside, you'll find a sleek black interior that complements the GTI's sporty character. This particular model has 185,000km on the odometer, ready to provide many more kilometres of driving enjoyment.

This GTI is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, the powerful 2L engine is paired with an automatic transmission. The front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling, and the two-door design adds to its sporty appeal. This Golf GTI is a head-turner that offers a thrilling driving experience.

Here are a few of the features that make this 2010 Volkswagen Golf GTI stand out:

  • Sporty Hatchback Design: A timeless look that's both practical and stylish.
  • Powerful 2L Engine: Delivers exciting performance and responsive acceleration.
  • Automatic Transmission: Ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.
  • Sporty Interior: Sleek and stylish black interior for a comfortable ride.
  • Iconic GTI Heritage: Experience the legacy of a legendary performance car.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing>

2010 Volkswagen Golf