2010 Volkswagen Golf
3dr HB DSG GTI
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! ! OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS
This is a SUPER SUPER clean car, very well maintained. Has a stage 1 Tune and has been lowered. Rear seats look like never been sat in. VERY CLEAN CAR !!
Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a sporty and fun-to-drive hatchback? Right Choice Auto has a real gem: a 2010 Volkswagen Golf 3dr HB DSG GTI! This red beauty is a classic for a reason, offering a perfect blend of practicality and performance. With its iconic hatchback design, this Golf is as versatile as it is stylish, making it ideal for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. Inside, you'll find a sleek black interior that complements the GTI's sporty character. This particular model has 185,000km on the odometer, ready to provide many more kilometres of driving enjoyment.
This GTI is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Under the hood, the powerful 2L engine is paired with an automatic transmission. The front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling, and the two-door design adds to its sporty appeal. This Golf GTI is a head-turner that offers a thrilling driving experience.
Here are a few of the features that make this 2010 Volkswagen Golf GTI stand out:
- Sporty Hatchback Design: A timeless look that's both practical and stylish.
- Powerful 2L Engine: Delivers exciting performance and responsive acceleration.
- Automatic Transmission: Ensures a smooth and effortless driving experience.
- Sporty Interior: Sleek and stylish black interior for a comfortable ride.
- Iconic GTI Heritage: Experience the legacy of a legendary performance car.
905-878-1797