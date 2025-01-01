Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p><p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg from Right Choice Auto! This sleek white sedan with a black leather interior boasts a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that provides efficient performance. Despite its 230,000 km on the odometer, this CSX is loaded with features that will make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable.</p><p>This CSX is packed with amenities that elevate the driving experience. From the heated mirrors that keep you comfortable on cold mornings to the power windows and locks that add convenience to your everyday commute, this car has it all. The cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, and the leather seats provide a luxurious feel. Plus, with safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, you can drive with peace of mind.</p><p>Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2011 Acura CSX:</p><ol><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy the luxurious feel of leather seats every time you get behind the wheel.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and safe on cold mornings with the heated mirrors that prevent frost buildup.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your car with ease using the convenient keyless entry system.</li><li><strong>Side Airbags:</strong> Feel confident knowing that you and your passengers are protected by the added safety of side airbags.</li><li><strong>Tech Package:</strong> This CSX boasts a comprehensive tech package, offering features like a CD player, cruise control, and more to enhance your driving experience.</li></ol><p>Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2011 Acura CSX for a test drive and experience its comfort and convenience firsthand!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2011 Acura CSX

230,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Acura CSX

4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
12129262

2011 Acura CSX

4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1737850241
  2. 1737850244
  3. 1737850249
  4. 1737850254
  5. 1737850260
  6. 1737850265
  7. 1737850270
  8. 1737850275
  9. 1737850278
  10. 1737850281
  11. 1737850284
  12. 1737850288
  13. 1737850292
  14. 1737850296
  15. 1737850301
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
230,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HHFD5F76BH200912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg from Right Choice Auto! This sleek white sedan with a black leather interior boasts a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that provides efficient performance. Despite its 230,000 km on the odometer, this CSX is loaded with features that will make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable.

This CSX is packed with amenities that elevate the driving experience. From the heated mirrors that keep you comfortable on cold mornings to the power windows and locks that add convenience to your everyday commute, this car has it all. The cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, and the leather seats provide a luxurious feel. Plus, with safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, you can drive with peace of mind.

Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2011 Acura CSX:

  1. Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of leather seats every time you get behind the wheel.
  2. Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe on cold mornings with the heated mirrors that prevent frost buildup.
  3. Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease using the convenient keyless entry system.
  4. Side Airbags: Feel confident knowing that you and your passengers are protected by the added safety of side airbags.
  5. Tech Package: This CSX boasts a comprehensive tech package, offering features like a CD player, cruise control, and more to enhance your driving experience.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2011 Acura CSX for a test drive and experience its comfort and convenience firsthand!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited for sale in Brantford, ON
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr 2.0T Limited 0 $11,499 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg for sale in Brantford, ON
2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg 230,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5
2015 RAM 1500 4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" BIG HORN 155,000 KM $21,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Acura CSX