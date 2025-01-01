$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Acura CSX
4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 230,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Acura CSX 4dr Sdn Auto Tech Pkg from Right Choice Auto! This sleek white sedan with a black leather interior boasts a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine that provides efficient performance. Despite its 230,000 km on the odometer, this CSX is loaded with features that will make your driving experience comfortable and enjoyable.
This CSX is packed with amenities that elevate the driving experience. From the heated mirrors that keep you comfortable on cold mornings to the power windows and locks that add convenience to your everyday commute, this car has it all. The cruise control allows for effortless highway driving, and the leather seats provide a luxurious feel. Plus, with safety features like anti-lock brakes, side airbags, and a security system, you can drive with peace of mind.
Here are five of the most sizzle-worthy features of this 2011 Acura CSX:
- Leather Seats: Enjoy the luxurious feel of leather seats every time you get behind the wheel.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and safe on cold mornings with the heated mirrors that prevent frost buildup.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your car with ease using the convenient keyless entry system.
- Side Airbags: Feel confident knowing that you and your passengers are protected by the added safety of side airbags.
- Tech Package: This CSX boasts a comprehensive tech package, offering features like a CD player, cruise control, and more to enhance your driving experience.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2011 Acura CSX for a test drive and experience its comfort and convenience firsthand!
Vehicle Features
905-878-1797