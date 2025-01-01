Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Right Choice Auto has a great option for you: a stunning 2011 Acura MDX! This luxurious SUV is ready for any adventure, whether its navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. The sleek silver exterior pairs beautifully with the sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless aesthetic thats sure to turn heads. With its robust 3.7L engine and smooth automatic transmission, youll experience a powerful and refined driving experience, all while enjoying the added confidence of All Wheel Drive.

This MDX has been well-maintained and comes with a solid history, currently showing 210,000km on the odometer. Its a testament to Acuras reputation for durability and performance. This versatile SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who appreciates extra room. Come down to Right Choice Auto and see for yourself why the Acura MDX has long been a favorite.

Here are a few of the features that make this 2011 Acura MDX truly special:

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of All-Wheel Drive.
Luxurious Black Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and stylish cabin experience.
Powerful 3.7L Engine: Experience a thrilling and responsive drive.
Spacious SUV Design: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy easy and smooth driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2011 Acura MDX

210,000 KM

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing
2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
210,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HNYD2H21BH000784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 210,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Financing available for everyone with - Bad Credit - No Credit - Study Permit - Work Permit- Bankruptcy - Repos - First-time buyers - Consumer Proposal - Uber Drivers - ODSP ✅✅✅✅✅ ✅We Approve Everyone with all types of credit

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Looking for a reliable and capable SUV? Right Choice Auto has a great option for you: a stunning 2011 Acura MDX! This luxurious SUV is ready for any adventure, whether it's navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. The sleek silver exterior pairs beautifully with the sophisticated black interior, creating a timeless aesthetic that's sure to turn heads. With its robust 3.7L engine and smooth automatic transmission, you'll experience a powerful and refined driving experience, all while enjoying the added confidence of All Wheel Drive.

This MDX has been well-maintained and comes with a solid history, currently showing 210,000km on the odometer. It's a testament to Acura's reputation for durability and performance. This versatile SUV offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it perfect for families or anyone who appreciates extra room. Come down to Right Choice Auto and see for yourself why the Acura MDX has long been a favorite.

Here are a few of the features that make this 2011 Acura MDX truly special:

  • All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the assurance of All-Wheel Drive.
  • Luxurious Black Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and stylish cabin experience.
  • Powerful 3.7L Engine: Experience a thrilling and responsive drive.
  • Spacious SUV Design: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy easy and smooth driving.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Acura MDX