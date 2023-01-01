Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick Enclave

180,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL1

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9449679
  • VIN: 5GAKRBED0BJ183436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean ENCLAVE...7 SEATER UNIT !!! Fully loaded with leather heated seats, keyless entry, factory remote starter, 1 OWNER unit, dealer serviced in great shape. Has been very well mainatained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs great and backed by a 2 year warranty. 750 per claim, unlimited claims.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 170,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue AW...
 130,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Versa No...
 215,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory