905-878-1797
2011 Buick Enclave
CXL1
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
- Listing ID: 9449679
- VIN: 5GAKRBED0BJ183436
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super clean ENCLAVE...7 SEATER UNIT !!! Fully loaded with leather heated seats, keyless entry, factory remote starter, 1 OWNER unit, dealer serviced in great shape. Has been very well mainatained and it shows. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up. Runs great and backed by a 2 year warranty. 750 per claim, unlimited claims.
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
