Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a sophisticated sedan that offers both style and substance? Then feast your eyes on this sleek 2011 Buick Regal CXL, available now at Five Star Auto. This elegant four-door sedan is finished in a timeless TITANIUM exterior, complemented by a comfortable Gray interior. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient 4-cylinder engine, this Regal is ready to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.</p><p>This Buick Regal is more than just a pretty face; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Having clocked 196,000 km, this Regal is broken in and ready for the road. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.</p><p>Here are five features that make this 2011 Buick Regal CXL a compelling choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Comfort:</strong> Sink into the plush seating and enjoy a ride that prioritizes comfort.</li><li><strong>Sleek Design:</strong> Turn heads with its refined exterior, a testament to Buicks commitment to style.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 4-cylinder engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Dependable Performance:</strong> Built for reliability, this Regal is ready to go the distance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Buick Regal

196,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Buick Regal

CXL w/1SA

Watch This Vehicle
13110722

2011 Buick Regal

CXL w/1SA

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1761407175485
  2. 1761407176074
  3. 1761407176580
  4. 1761407177028
  5. 1761407177479
  6. 1761407177903
  7. 1761407178325
  8. 1761407178773
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
196,000KM
VIN W04GN5ECXB1008923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 196,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sophisticated sedan that offers both style and substance? Then feast your eyes on this sleek 2011 Buick Regal CXL, available now at Five Star Auto. This elegant four-door sedan is finished in a timeless TITANIUM exterior, complemented by a comfortable Gray interior. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient 4-cylinder engine, this Regal is ready to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.

This Buick Regal is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Having clocked 196,000 km, this Regal is broken in and ready for the road. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.

Here are five features that make this 2011 Buick Regal CXL a compelling choice:

  • Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the plush seating and enjoy a ride that prioritizes comfort.
  • Sleek Design: Turn heads with its refined exterior, a testament to Buick's commitment to style.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
  • Dependable Performance: Built for reliability, this Regal is ready to go the distance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Five Star Auto

Used 2015 GMC Terrain SLT for sale in Brantford, ON
2015 GMC Terrain SLT 200,000 KM SOLD
Used 2010 Nissan Pathfinder S for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Nissan Pathfinder S 150,000 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte LX for sale in Brantford, ON
2017 Kia Forte LX 150,000 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Five Star Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-759-XXXX

(click to show)

519-759-7196

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2011 Buick Regal