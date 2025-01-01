$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Buick Regal
CXL w/1SA
2011 Buick Regal
CXL w/1SA
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 196,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sophisticated sedan that offers both style and substance? Then feast your eyes on this sleek 2011 Buick Regal CXL, available now at Five Star Auto. This elegant four-door sedan is finished in a timeless TITANIUM exterior, complemented by a comfortable Gray interior. With its smooth automatic transmission and efficient 4-cylinder engine, this Regal is ready to provide a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience.
This Buick Regal is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Having clocked 196,000 km, this Regal is broken in and ready for the road. Its front-wheel drive ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.
Here are five features that make this 2011 Buick Regal CXL a compelling choice:
- Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the plush seating and enjoy a ride that prioritizes comfort.
- Sleek Design: Turn heads with its refined exterior, a testament to Buick's commitment to style.
- Fuel Efficiency: The 4-cylinder engine offers a great balance of power and fuel economy.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
- Dependable Performance: Built for reliability, this Regal is ready to go the distance.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Five Star Auto
