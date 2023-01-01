$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2011 Chevrolet Aveo
5DR WGN LT
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10357899
- VIN: 3G1TB6DG7BL147805
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Great liitle car, ONLY 120000kms. Very very well maintained. Fully loaded with convience package etc. Runs great. Very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up.. Clucth was done last year. GAS SAVER !!! Priced to sell. SUPER CLEAN car
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REAGRDLESS OF CREDIT!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2