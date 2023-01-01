Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Aveo

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

5DR WGN LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Aveo

5DR WGN LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1693345856
  2. 1693345859
  3. 1693345862
  4. 1693345867
  5. 1693345872
  6. 1693345877
  7. 1693345882
  8. 1693345887
  9. 1693345892
  10. 1693345896
  11. 1693345902
  12. 1693345905
  13. 1693345907
  14. 1693345910
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
120,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10357899
  • VIN: 3G1TB6DG7BL147805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Great liitle car, ONLY 120000kms. Very very well maintained. Fully loaded with convience package etc. Runs great. Very well looked after with recent tires, brakes tune up.. Clucth was done last year. GAS SAVER !!! Priced to sell. SUPER CLEAN car

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REAGRDLESS OF CREDIT!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2011 Chevrolet Aveo ...
 120,000 KM
$5,999 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Rio
140,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler 200 4d...
 170,000 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory