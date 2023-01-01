2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10451292

10451292 VIN: 1G1PF5S97B7306637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning CD Player Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.