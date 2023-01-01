Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

185,000 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10451292
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S97B7306637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Nice clean CRUZ LT, Loaded with convience package, and so much more. Very very well maintained car. Runs great, recent tires, brakes, tuned up and ready to go. 1 Owner car, with a great service history as well. 

WE WILL FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

