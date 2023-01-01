$7,499+ tax & licensing
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing


2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA
Location

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.


185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10451292
- VIN: 1G1PF5S97B7306637
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Nice clean CRUZ LT, Loaded with convience package, and so much more. Very very well maintained car. Runs great, recent tires, brakes, tuned up and ready to go. 1 Owner car, with a great service history as well.
WE WILL FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
