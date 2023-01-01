2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 2 , 1 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10634667

10634667 VIN: 1g1pf5s99b7256288

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 132,135 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.