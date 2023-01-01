Menu
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

132,135 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1699288500
  2. 1699288570
  3. 1699288645
  4. 1699288706
  5. 1699288777
  6. 1699288856
  7. 1699288925
  8. 1699288988
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

132,135KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10634667
  VIN: 1g1pf5s99b7256288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 132,135 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

