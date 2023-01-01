Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED></p><p>Super clean CRUZ !!! ONLY 100000KMS !!! 1 Owner, no accidents, fully loaded car. Runs great.. Super clean, has been well looked after. Older couple ownered. Has always been serviced and looked after and it shows. !!</p><p>WE FIANANCE EVERYTONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

  1. 1699973871
  2. 1699973873
  3. 1699973875
  4. 1699973877
  5. 1699973878
  6. 1699973880
  7. 1699973882
  8. 1699973884
  9. 1699973885
  10. 1699973887
  11. 1699973889
  12. 1699973891
  13. 1699973892
  14. 1699973894
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PB5SH6B7263282

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED>

Super clean CRUZ !!! ONLY 100000KMS !!! 1 Owner, no accidents, fully loaded car. Runs great.. Super clean, has been well looked after. Older couple ownered. Has always been serviced and looked after and it shows. !!

WE FIANANCE EVERYTONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

Used 2013 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD for sale in Brantford, ON
2013 Ford Edge 4DR Sel AWD 210,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL for sale in Brantford, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra 4DR SDN AUTO GL 115,000 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CXL w/1XL for sale in Brantford, ON
2010 Buick Enclave AWD 4dr CXL w/1XL 150,000 KM $9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Brant County Ford

866-229-5207

Contact Seller
2023 Ford MAVERICK