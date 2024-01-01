Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Super clean CRUZE  ! OWNER, no accidents. Great service history. Vrry well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. Runs great. Nice clean car</p><p> </p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DELAER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

125,000 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LS+ w/1SB

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PA5SH2B7264691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean CRUZE  ! OWNER, no accidents. Great service history. Vrry well maintained car. Recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. Runs great. Nice clean car

 

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DELAER 2024 !!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Chevrolet Cruze