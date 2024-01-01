Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>Very clean and well looked after so runs great, very very well maintained, dealer serviced. 2nd set of wheel and tires, upgraded audio with back up camera and more. Priced to sell, a true MUST SEE.</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

185,000 KM

Details Description

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Sdn LT Turbo w/1SA

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5SC7C7223545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Very clean and well looked after so runs great, very very well maintained, dealer serviced. 2nd set of wheel and tires, upgraded audio with back up camera and more. Priced to sell, a true MUST SEE.

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-XXXX

905-878-1797

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Chevrolet Cruze