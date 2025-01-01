Menu
Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Used
140,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PF5S94B7148547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER CAR, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!

Taxes, license are not included in listing price.

Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA, available now at Right Choice Auto. This sporty sedan boasts a vibrant red exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making a bold statement wherever you go. Powered by a peppy 1.4L engine, this Cruze is sure to deliver a fun and efficient driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads will be a breeze.

This well-maintained Cruze has only 140,000km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable vehicle. And with its four doors, you'll have ample space for passengers and cargo.

Here are five features that make this Cruze stand out:

  • Turbocharged Engine: Feel the power with the turbocharged 1.4L engine, providing a thrilling and responsive drive.
  • Sleek Design: The Cruze's sporty and modern design turns heads wherever you go.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo thanks to its four doors and well-designed interior.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The Cruze's efficient engine helps you save money at the pump.
  • Reliable Performance: With its proven track record and low mileage, this Cruze is built to last.

Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this stunning 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA in person.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

