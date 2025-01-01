$7,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!! 1 OWNER CAR, NO ACCIDENTS !!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Get ready to turn heads in this sleek 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA, available now at Right Choice Auto. This sporty sedan boasts a vibrant red exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making a bold statement wherever you go. Powered by a peppy 1.4L engine, this Cruze is sure to deliver a fun and efficient driving experience. With its automatic transmission and front-wheel drive, navigating Canadian roads will be a breeze.
This well-maintained Cruze has only 140,000km on the odometer, ensuring plenty of life left in this reliable vehicle. And with its four doors, you'll have ample space for passengers and cargo.
Here are five features that make this Cruze stand out:
- Turbocharged Engine: Feel the power with the turbocharged 1.4L engine, providing a thrilling and responsive drive.
- Sleek Design: The Cruze's sporty and modern design turns heads wherever you go.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo thanks to its four doors and well-designed interior.
- Fuel Efficiency: The Cruze's efficient engine helps you save money at the pump.
- Reliable Performance: With its proven track record and low mileage, this Cruze is built to last.
Visit Right Choice Auto today to see this stunning 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo w/1SA in person.
