$4,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo+ w/1SB
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Turbo+ w/1SB
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan that won't break the bank? This vibrant red 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB at Five Star Auto is a fantastic option for the savvy Canadian driver. With its sleek sedan body, black interior, and a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder turbo engine, this Cruze is ready to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with ease. It's a front-wheel-drive automatic that offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating all sorts of Canadian road conditions. This well-equipped sedan has 124,000km on the odometer, representing a great opportunity to get behind the wheel of a dependable Chevrolet.
This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB is more than just a car; it's a smart choice for those seeking value and performance. The black interior provides a classic and comfortable cabin for both driver and passengers. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or planning a road trip, this Cruze is designed to be a reliable companion. Come on down to Five Star Auto and discover why this Chevrolet Cruze is a standout in our pre-owned inventory.
Here are five of the standout features that make this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB a compelling choice:
- Turbocharged Performance: Experience an exciting and efficient drive thanks to the responsive 4-cylinder turbo engine, offering a great balance of power and fuel economy.
- Sporty Sedan Design: The eye-catching red exterior and sleek sedan profile give this Cruze a dynamic and modern look that's sure to turn heads.
- Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin with the classic black interior, designed for enjoyable journeys.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and reliable automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
- Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate with confidence on various road surfaces with the proven and efficient front-wheel-drive system.
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