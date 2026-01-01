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<p>Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan that wont break the bank? This vibrant red 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB at Five Star Auto is a fantastic option for the savvy Canadian driver. With its sleek sedan body, black interior, and a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder turbo engine, this Cruze is ready to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with ease. Its a front-wheel-drive automatic that offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating all sorts of Canadian road conditions. This well-equipped sedan has 124,000km on the odometer, representing a great opportunity to get behind the wheel of a dependable Chevrolet.</p><p>This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB is more than just a car; its a smart choice for those seeking value and performance. The black interior provides a classic and comfortable cabin for both driver and passengers. Whether youre heading to work, running errands, or planning a road trip, this Cruze is designed to be a reliable companion. Come on down to Five Star Auto and discover why this Chevrolet Cruze is a standout in our pre-owned inventory.</p><p>Here are five of the standout features that make this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB a compelling choice:</p><ul><li><strong>Turbocharged Performance:</strong> Experience an exciting and efficient drive thanks to the responsive 4-cylinder turbo engine, offering a great balance of power and fuel economy.</li><li><strong>Sporty Sedan Design:</strong> The eye-catching red exterior and sleek sedan profile give this Cruze a dynamic and modern look thats sure to turn heads.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Black Interior:</strong> Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin with the classic black interior, designed for enjoyable journeys.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and reliable automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.</li><li><strong>Dependable Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate with confidence on various road surfaces with the proven and efficient front-wheel-drive system.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

124,000 KM

Details Description Features

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

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14087253

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo+ w/1SB

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
124,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1PG5S94B7284898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and efficient sedan that won't break the bank? This vibrant red 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB at Five Star Auto is a fantastic option for the savvy Canadian driver. With its sleek sedan body, black interior, and a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder turbo engine, this Cruze is ready to handle your daily commute and weekend adventures with ease. It's a front-wheel-drive automatic that offers a smooth and responsive driving experience, perfect for navigating all sorts of Canadian road conditions. This well-equipped sedan has 124,000km on the odometer, representing a great opportunity to get behind the wheel of a dependable Chevrolet.

This 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB is more than just a car; it's a smart choice for those seeking value and performance. The black interior provides a classic and comfortable cabin for both driver and passengers. Whether you're heading to work, running errands, or planning a road trip, this Cruze is designed to be a reliable companion. Come on down to Five Star Auto and discover why this Chevrolet Cruze is a standout in our pre-owned inventory.

Here are five of the standout features that make this 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo+ w/1SB a compelling choice:

  • Turbocharged Performance: Experience an exciting and efficient drive thanks to the responsive 4-cylinder turbo engine, offering a great balance of power and fuel economy.
  • Sporty Sedan Design: The eye-catching red exterior and sleek sedan profile give this Cruze a dynamic and modern look that's sure to turn heads.
  • Comfortable Black Interior: Settle into a refined and comfortable cabin with the classic black interior, designed for enjoyable journeys.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth and reliable automatic transmission, making city driving and highway cruising a breeze.
  • Dependable Front-Wheel Drive: Navigate with confidence on various road surfaces with the proven and efficient front-wheel-drive system.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
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$4,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2011 Chevrolet Cruze