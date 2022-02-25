$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Cruze
157,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8298012
- Stock #: 21994
- VIN: 1G1PA5SH7B7158706
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The compact 2011 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 157,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.brantfordhyundai.ca/requests/credit.html
Please note that our Brantford Hyundai key policy includes a minimum of 1 vehicle key. We will try our very best to accommodate you with a second key however it may depend on what the previous owner has given us.
Brantford Hyundai is a full service, family-owned sales and service center serving Brantford and Brant County area, we are located at the corner of King George Rd (Hwy #24) and Powerline Rd in Brantford.
Your premier retailer of New and Pre-owned vehicles, our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially affordable!
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Brantford. o~o
