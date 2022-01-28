Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

185,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Equinox

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8255019
  • VIN: 2CNALDEC4B6450889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

Very clean SUV. Fully loaded with keyless entry, factory remote starter and more. Very very well maintained. Runs perfect. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Just a solid SUV that has been well kept and it shows. Ready to go any where. Great on fuel and very easy to maintain. Priced to sell !! Warranty included !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Right Choice Auto

2012 Ford Fusion SEL
 140,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Rio EX
 175,000 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 115,000 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

Call Dealer

905-878-XXXX

(click to show)

905-878-1797

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory