2011 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8255019
- VIN: 2CNALDEC4B6450889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
Very clean SUV. Fully loaded with keyless entry, factory remote starter and more. Very very well maintained. Runs perfect. Recent tires, brakes and full tune up as well. Just a solid SUV that has been well kept and it shows. Ready to go any where. Great on fuel and very easy to maintain. Priced to sell !! Warranty included !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
