2011 Chevrolet Equinox

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8599961

8599961 VIN: 2GNALBECXB1210470

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics

