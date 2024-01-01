Menu
Get ready to take on any challenge with this powerful and reliable 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, available now at Five Star Auto. This red beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain and hauling heavy loads. The spacious interior, dressed in black, offers comfortable seating for five and features a range of convenient amenities to keep you connected and entertained. With 200,000 km on the odometer, this Silverado has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.

This Silverado LS comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and mirrors. Stay safe and in control with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a full suite of airbags. And with its keyless entry and power door locks, you can access your truck with ease.

Five Star Auto is proud to offer this rugged and dependable Silverado 1500 LS. With its impressive power, versatility, and comfort, this truck is sure to impress. Come see it in person today and experience its strength and capability firsthand.

200,000 KM

Details Description Features

12030349

LS

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
200,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3gcpkrea4bg226815

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 200,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to take on any challenge with this powerful and reliable 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, available now at Five Star Auto. This red beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain and hauling heavy loads. The spacious interior, dressed in black, offers comfortable seating for five and features a range of convenient amenities to keep you connected and entertained. With 200,000 km on the odometer, this Silverado has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.

This Silverado LS comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and mirrors. Stay safe and in control with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a full suite of airbags. And with its keyless entry and power door locks, you can access your truck with ease.

Five Star Auto is proud to offer this rugged and dependable Silverado 1500 LS. With its impressive power, versatility, and comfort, this truck is sure to impress. Come see it in person today and experience its strength and capability firsthand.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
