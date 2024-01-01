$10,995+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 200,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to take on any challenge with this powerful and reliable 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LS, available now at Five Star Auto. This red beauty boasts a robust 8-cylinder engine and a 4-wheel drive system, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain and hauling heavy loads. The spacious interior, dressed in black, offers comfortable seating for five and features a range of convenient amenities to keep you connected and entertained. With 200,000 km on the odometer, this Silverado has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
This Silverado LS comes loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of air conditioning, cruise control, and power windows and mirrors. Stay safe and in control with anti-lock brakes, traction control, and a full suite of airbags. And with its keyless entry and power door locks, you can access your truck with ease.
Five Star Auto is proud to offer this rugged and dependable Silverado 1500 LS. With its impressive power, versatility, and comfort, this truck is sure to impress. Come see it in person today and experience its strength and capability firsthand.
