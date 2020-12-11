2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

+ taxes & licensing
Looking for a great cheap Truck that drives and looks good? 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 is absolutely gorgeous, only 176,000 kilometers, fully certified 6 passenger, Short box with box liner, 4.8L 8 cyl engine, automatic transmission, a/c, power equipment group, trailer tow package, Cheyenne package which includes chrome wheels, chrome running boards, soft tonneau, keyless entry, beautiful cloth interior finish, and so much more. Clean CarFax and very well serviced. Contact us for complete details, 519-732-7478.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget.
