Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,924

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,924

+ taxes & licensing

Route 24 Auto

519-732-7478

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Cheyenne Edition, call/text 519-732-7478

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS Crew Cab Short Box 4WD Cheyenne Edition, call/text 519-732-7478

Location

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

519-732-7478

  1. 6331724
  2. 6331724
  3. 6331724
  4. 6331724
  5. 6331724
  6. 6331724
  7. 6331724
  8. 6331724
  9. 6331724
  10. 6331724
  11. 6331724
  12. 6331724
Contact Seller

$16,924

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6331724
  • Stock #: C386599
  • VIN: 3GCPKREA1BG386599

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C386599
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a great cheap Truck that drives and looks good? 2011 Chevrolet Silverado 4x4 is absolutely gorgeous, only 176,000 kilometers, fully certified 6 passenger, Short box with box liner, 4.8L 8 cyl engine, automatic transmission, a/c, power equipment group, trailer tow package, Cheyenne package which includes chrome wheels, chrome running boards, soft tonneau, keyless entry, beautiful cloth interior finish, and so much more. Clean CarFax and very well serviced. Contact us for complete details, 519-732-7478.

Welcome to your best automotive shopping experience. 


Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our  No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget. 


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Route 24 Auto

2013 Ford Fusion SE ...
 135,967 KM
$9,924 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape Tit...
 96,202 KM
$20,924 + tax & lic
2015 RAM 1500 ST ,In...
 99,871 KM
$26,424 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

Route 24 Auto

534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8

Call Dealer

519-732-XXXX

(click to show)

519-732-7478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory