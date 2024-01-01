$7,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Chevrolet Traverse
FWD 4DR 1LT
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
7 PASSENGER, NO ACCIDENTS !!! Nice clean TRAVERSE. Runs great. Very very well looked after and it shows. Great service history with recent tires, brakes, tune up and more. Loaded with power acc and heated seats and so much MORE
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 !!!!
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
