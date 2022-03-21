2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 8703839

8703839 VIN: 2A4RR5DGXBR727019

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Knee Air Bag

