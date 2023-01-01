$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn SXT
Location
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10165845
- VIN: 2d4rn4dg5br735866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 140,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!
Very clean CARAVAN !!! 7 SEATER unit, stow & Go seating !! Super clean with 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. Super clean with great service history, look great, runs better. Just a great van, ready to go !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2