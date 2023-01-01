Menu
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

140,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

140,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10165845
  • VIN: 2d4rn4dg5br735866

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

Very clean CARAVAN !!! 7 SEATER unit, stow & Go seating !! Super clean with 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS 2nd set of wheels with snow tires. Super clean with great service history, look great, runs better. Just a great van, ready to go !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

