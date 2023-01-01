Menu
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS.. ALL WHEEL DRIVE.. Just loaded with heated leather seats, navigation, sunroof, and so much more. Very very well maintained with recent tires, brakes, tune up and so much more. Just a great clean unit that has always been serviced and it shows. Ready to go

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

2011 Ford Edge

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4KC4BBA43957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

