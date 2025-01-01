Menu
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD from Five Star Auto! This sleek grey SUV boasts a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for hauling passengers and cargo in style. Equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Edge can handle anything from city commutes to weekend adventures. With over 200,000 km on the odometer, this vehicle has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles.

This well-equipped Edge comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, heated seats and steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS system. Safety is a top priority with features like anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and multiple airbags. This Edge offers a perfect blend of comfort, practicality, and technology.

Come visit Five Star Auto today to experience this 2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD firsthand. Youll be impressed by its combination of reliability, style, and features!

2011 Ford Edge

216,000 KM

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

12142282

2011 Ford Edge

SEL AWD

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMDK4JC7BBB30513

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD from Five Star Auto! This sleek grey SUV boasts a comfortable black leather interior, perfect for hauling passengers and cargo in style. Equipped with a powerful 6-cylinder engine and all-wheel drive, this Edge can handle anything from city commutes to weekend adventures. With over 200,000 km on the odometer, this vehicle has proven its durability and is ready for many more miles.

This well-equipped Edge comes loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of push-button start, heated seats and steering wheel, and a sunroof for those sunny days. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity, and navigate with ease thanks to the built-in GPS system. Safety is a top priority with features like anti-lock brakes, a rearview camera, and multiple airbags. This Edge offers a perfect blend of comfort, practicality, and technology.

Come visit Five Star Auto today to experience this 2011 Ford Edge SEL AWD firsthand. You'll be impressed by its combination of reliability, style, and features!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

2011 Ford Edge