2011 Ford Edge

180,000 KM

Details

$10,999

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

4dr Limited AWD

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC0BBA62571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY ONCLUDED!!!

Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Limited !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced unit with recent driveshaft, exhaust, tires, brakes and more. Very very well maintained...FULLY loaded with heated leather seats, HUGE sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much more. Just a great well looked after SUV!!!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT!!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

