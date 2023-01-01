$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Ford Edge
4dr Limited AWD
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9972020
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC0BBA62571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEARS WARRANTY ONCLUDED!!!
Super clean, ALL WHEEL DRIVE Limited !!! 1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, dealer serviced unit with recent driveshaft, exhaust, tires, brakes and more. Very very well maintained...FULLY loaded with heated leather seats, HUGE sunroof, navigation, back up camera and so much more. Just a great well looked after SUV!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT!!!!
Vehicle Features
