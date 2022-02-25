Menu
2011 Ford Escape

190,000 KM

Details

$9,299

+ tax & licensing
$9,299

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

Limited

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

190,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8361699
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG0BKC66293

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

Super clean Escape. ALL WHEEL DRIVE, Limited with heated leather seats, keyless entrty, sunroof and so much more !!.. Very well maintained SUV and it shows. With recent tires, brakes and full tune up. This unit is ready to go anywhere !! Just a clean solid well looked after SUV. Runs fantastic !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

