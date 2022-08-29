$9,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Escape
4WD 4DR V6 AUTO XLT
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1FMCU9DG3BKA63917
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,000 KM
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
Super Clean LOADED XLT ALL WHEE DRIVE !! Loaded with heated leather seats, Power everything, NO ACCIDNETS, very very well maintained unit, rust proofed yearly, super clean, runs fantasic. Recent tires, brakes, full tune up. ALl maintenance is up to date. Just a great solid SUV backed by an included 2 year warranty !! 750 per claim,,
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRDLESS OF CREDIT !!
