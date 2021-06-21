2011 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995 + taxes & licensing 2 3 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7502082

7502082 VIN: 1FTFW1EF6BKD25299

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.