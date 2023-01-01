$8,999+ tax & licensing
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Right Choice Auto
905-878-1797
2011 Ford Fiesta
4dr Sdn SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10055964
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ0BM104259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
LIKE NEW, ONLY 90000KMS !!! SE model so loaded with all power options. BRAND NEW updated tranmission just installed !!! DRIVES LIKE NEW. Great car, 1 OWNER, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and so much more. In excellent shape !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2