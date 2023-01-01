Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

90,000 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Ford Fiesta

2011 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

2011 Ford Fiesta

4dr Sdn SE

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

90,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10055964
  VIN: 3FADP4BJ0BM104259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!

LIKE NEW, ONLY 90000KMS !!! SE model so loaded with all power options. BRAND NEW updated tranmission just installed !!! DRIVES LIKE NEW. Great car, 1 OWNER, dealer serviced with recent tires, brakes and so much more. In excellent shape !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGRADLESS OF CREDIT !!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

