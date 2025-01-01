Menu
<p>CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!</p><p>WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!</p><p>VOTED BRANTFORDS BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!</p><p><span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; background-color: #eeeeee;>Taxes, license are not included in listing price.</span></p><p>Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient compact car? Look no further than this 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sporty sedan boasts a peppy 1.5L engine, making it a blast to drive around town. With its sleek design and comfortable interior, the Fiesta SE is perfect for navigating busy city streets or weekend adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained Fiesta has 190,000 km on the odometer, but it still runs like a charm. It comes equipped with a variety of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that make this Fiesta SE stand out:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Fuel-efficient 1.5L engine:</strong> Save money on gas with this efficient engine, perfect for everyday commutes.</li><li><strong>Sleek and sporty design:</strong> Turn heads with the Fiestas stylish exterior, making a statement wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Spacious interior:</strong> Enjoy plenty of room for both passengers and cargo, thanks to the Fiestas clever design.</li><li><strong>Comfortable and convenient features:</strong> Enjoy features that enhance your driving experience, such as power windows, power locks, and a premium sound system.</li><li><strong>Reliable and well-maintained:</strong> This Fiesta has been carefully maintained, ensuring years of reliable driving enjoyment.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this great opportunity to own a stylish and practical compact car! Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2011 Ford Fiesta SE for a test drive and see for yourself why its the perfect choice for your next vehicle.</p><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Ford Fiesta

190,000 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Fiesta

SE

12464548

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
190,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4BJ5BM168605

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

2011 Ford Fiesta