2011 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
905-878-1797
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 190,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED!!!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
VOTED BRANTFORD'S BEST USED CAR DEALER 2024 AND 2025 !!!!
Taxes, license are not included in listing price.
Looking for a stylish and fuel-efficient compact car? Look no further than this 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Right Choice Auto! This sporty sedan boasts a peppy 1.5L engine, making it a blast to drive around town. With its sleek design and comfortable interior, the Fiesta SE is perfect for navigating busy city streets or weekend adventures.
This well-maintained Fiesta has 190,000 km on the odometer, but it still runs like a charm. It comes equipped with a variety of features to make your driving experience enjoyable and convenient.
Here are 5 features that make this Fiesta SE stand out:
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L engine: Save money on gas with this efficient engine, perfect for everyday commutes.
- Sleek and sporty design: Turn heads with the Fiesta's stylish exterior, making a statement wherever you go.
- Spacious interior: Enjoy plenty of room for both passengers and cargo, thanks to the Fiesta's clever design.
- Comfortable and convenient features: Enjoy features that enhance your driving experience, such as power windows, power locks, and a premium sound system.
- Reliable and well-maintained: This Fiesta has been carefully maintained, ensuring years of reliable driving enjoyment.
Don't miss out on this great opportunity to own a stylish and practical compact car! Visit Right Choice Auto today to take this 2011 Ford Fiesta SE for a test drive and see for yourself why it's the perfect choice for your next vehicle.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only.
Right Choice Auto
Brantford
