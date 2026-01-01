$3,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Ford Fiesta
SE
2011 Ford Fiesta
SE
Location
Five Star Auto
177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
519-759-7196
Certified
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.
Looking for a practical and reliable ride that's perfect for navigating the city or hitting the open road? Check out this sleek 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish grey Fiesta boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this car is an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. This versatile wagon offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a great fit for individuals and families alike.
This pre-owned Fiesta has 160,000 km on the odometer and has been well-maintained. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions. Don't miss the opportunity to own a fantastic vehicle that offers a great combination of practicality, efficiency, and style.
Here are a few of the features that make this Fiesta a winner:
- Fuel-sipping Efficiency: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
- Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.
- Reliable Performance: A proven 4-cylinder engine provides dependable performance.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement with the Fiesta's modern and attractive exterior.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
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