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<p>All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.</p><p>Looking for a practical and reliable ride thats perfect for navigating the city or hitting the open road? Check out this sleek 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish grey Fiesta boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this car is an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. This versatile wagon offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a great fit for individuals and families alike.</p><p>This pre-owned Fiesta has 160,000 km on the odometer and has been well-maintained. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions. Dont miss the opportunity to own a fantastic vehicle that offers a great combination of practicality, efficiency, and style.</p><p>Here are a few of the features that make this Fiesta a winner:</p><ul><li><strong>Fuel-sipping Efficiency:</strong> Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance:</strong> A proven 4-cylinder engine provides dependable performance.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Make a statement with the Fiestas modern and attractive exterior.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2011 Ford Fiesta

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2011 Ford Fiesta

SE

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13990380

2011 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1

519-759-7196

  1. 1777140925122
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  5. 1777140926985
  6. 1777140927448
  7. 1777140927894
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  9. 1777140928789
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
160,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3FADP4EJ4BM163259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars come with a 6 month limited warranty that pays the first $1000 of a repair. It covers engine, transmission, seals and gaskets.

Looking for a practical and reliable ride that's perfect for navigating the city or hitting the open road? Check out this sleek 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, available now at Five Star Auto! This stylish grey Fiesta boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to provide you with years of dependable service. With a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine and smooth automatic transmission, this car is an ideal choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures. This versatile wagon offers ample space for passengers and cargo, making it a great fit for individuals and families alike.

This pre-owned Fiesta has 160,000 km on the odometer and has been well-maintained. The front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions. Don't miss the opportunity to own a fantastic vehicle that offers a great combination of practicality, efficiency, and style.

Here are a few of the features that make this Fiesta a winner:

  • Fuel-sipping Efficiency: Enjoy great gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with smooth gear changes.
  • Spacious Interior: Comfortable seating for passengers and ample cargo space.
  • Reliable Performance: A proven 4-cylinder engine provides dependable performance.
  • Stylish Design: Make a statement with the Fiesta's modern and attractive exterior.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Five Star Auto

Five Star Auto

177 Clarence Street, Brantford, ON N3R 3T1
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$3,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Five Star Auto

519-759-7196

2011 Ford Fiesta