534 King George Rd, Brantford, ON N3T 5L8
Beautiful condition, 2011 Ford Fiesta SE, Priced to sell regardless of your credit situation. Red Flame exterior with Charcoal Black Cloth Interior. Properly certified and ready to ride, Fuel efficient 1.6 Litre 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, air conditioning, power windows, power locks, front wheel drive, premium sound, heated seats, heated mirrors, Ford sync, automatic headlights, bluetooth connection and much more. Contact us for complete details, 519-209-5557 or 519-732-7478.
Having well over 20 years of experience in the Automotive Retail Industry, Route 24 Auto provides the very best product quality possible when it comes to Used Vehicles. We carefully select the vehicles in our inventory when purchasing and developed safeguards to weed out problem vehicles. Once in our possession, we use the very best mechanics to recondition our inventory to their highest standards. We stand behind the products we sell. Route 24 Auto takes pride in offering a broad range of financing options to service all credit situations, including bankruptcy and consumer proposal. Our partners allow us the ability to accept all income sources including ODSP, CTB, Pension, Self Employed & Cash Income...Our mandate is to acquire financing for our customers at the very lowest possible rate and the best possible terms to rebuild their credit worthiness. It all starts with our No-Obligation Pre-Approval with a lender and a vehicle that best meets your needs, and fits your monthly budget.
