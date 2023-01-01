Menu
2011 Ford Fiesta

75,000 KM

Details Description

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Right Choice Auto

905-878-1797

SES

SES

Location

Right Choice Auto

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

905-878-1797

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

75,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9505510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED

WOW, only 75000kms !! 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS. SUPER CLEAN. Fully loaded SES Fiesta. 2 sets of tires, one set with winters. Very very well maintained car. Runs and looks NEW. Recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. GAS SAVER !!! Perfect little car and backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims !!

WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Right Choice Auto

Right Choice Auto

Brantford

129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2

