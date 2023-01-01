$7,999+ tax & licensing
905-878-1797
2011 Ford Fiesta
SES
Location
Right Choice Auto
129 Charing Cross St, Brantford, ON N3R 2J2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9505510
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 75,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED WITH 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED
WOW, only 75000kms !! 1 Owner, NO ACCIDENTS. SUPER CLEAN. Fully loaded SES Fiesta. 2 sets of tires, one set with winters. Very very well maintained car. Runs and looks NEW. Recent tires, brakes and just tuned up as well. GAS SAVER !!! Perfect little car and backed by a 2 year warranty, unlimited claims !!
WE FINANCE EVERYONE REGARDLESS OF CREDIT !!!
